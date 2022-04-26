Rev. Okunya declines to account for church project funds

Kumi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rev. Charles Okunya Oode, a priest formerly attached to Kumi Diocese has challenged a letter written by Rt. Rev. Michael Okwii Esakan, the Bishop of Kumi Diocese demanding accountability for education funds and projects in the Diocese.

Kumi Diocese has been under controversy over the last two years following the retirement of Bishop Thomas Edison Irigei. Although the House of Bishops had elected Rev Okunya as his replacement, the appointment was revoked after a group of Christians lodged a petition challenging his age and marital status.

They alleged that Okunya changed his age and had been married twice, one of which had not been resolved in court, and another that took place in a non-gazetted venue. His efforts to nullify the church decision through the courts were frustrated when the courts said they did not have the proper knowledge to handle church matters.

He resigned in the aftermath indicating that he was going back to school while awaiting another calling from God but resurfaced on Sunday as part of a faction of aggrieved Christians and some clergy that abandoned the Anglican Church to join the Reformed Anglican Church under the leadership of Archbishop Jonathan Kyangasha.

Kyangasha was ex-communicated after a Diocesan Tribunal in Rwenzori Diocese found him guilty of misconduct and misuse of Church funds in 2017. Last week, Rev Okunya joined Kyangasha’s church as a caretaker Bishop of the Upper Nile Diocese that comprises Teso, Karamoja, Lango and Acholi sub-regions.

But a day before the appearance, Rev Okunya was given 14-days to present the accountability or face disciplinary action as provided for in Canons of the trial and defrocking of Priests and Deacons, respectively. The Bishop also declined to grant the priest leave until he accounts for all the funds, projects, and works in Tisai, Ongino and other parts of the Diocese during his tenure as the Diocesan Education Coordinator.

But Rev. Okunya, who has been spearheading the education department since 2012 said in an interview with URN that his office has been locked for the last year and as such, he could not prepare the said accountability. He adds that when he submitted his resignation, no one asked him for accountability until the news of his new church came out.

When asked what his priorities are as a new leader of the Reformed Church, Rev. Okunya said he wants to spearhead reconciliation. It is the same theme as Bishop Okwii’s charge, ‘Reconciling, Reconstructing and Inspiring Kumi Christians for Christ’.

Retired Col. Joseph Onange, one of the Christians who has been behind Rev. Okunya, now a member of The Reformed Church, says the launch of the new church is a new dawn for the Anglican community in Kumi and beyond.

URN