Reunion celebrates as Africa Golf President Omolo looks forward to Region 4 amateur event

Port Louis, Mauritius | THE INDEPENDENT | Reunion victory celebrations marked the climax of the inaugural Africa Region 4 Junior Team Championship at the Tamarina Golf and Spa resort in Mauritius on August 28.

The championship marked a historic milestone for junior golf on the continent, bringing together top young golfers from Region IV countries under the Africa Golf Confederation umbrella.

“The Africa Golf Confederation is happy with the inaugural Region 4 Junior Team Championship. We are realizing our dream come true of the development of junior golf in Africa,” said AGC President Johnson Omolo from Uganda.

“This is what we promised on assumption of office. We shall continue to roll out such events in South, West, and Central Africa as we build tomorrow’s champions by offering them the required exposure and competitiveness at an international level.”

He appealed to “like-minded public and private sector entities to support this journey as we unite Africa through golf.”

“We are grateful to the Mauritius Golf Federation and all the six countries that participated in this event.”

The hosts, Mauritius, were joined by Reunion, Madagascar, Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda at the championship.

THE ACTION

Reunion clinched the Africa Region IV Junior Golf Team Championship in Mauritius by a big margin.

The junior golfers from Reunion emerged best with a total of +28 with Kenya finishing as runners up at +59. Mauritius ended their campaign with +85 while Uganda was fourth at +109.

Tanzania and Madagascar occupied the last two slots with scores of +141 and +153, respectively.

Melliyal Schmitt of Reunion was also the most outstanding individual of the tournament with scores of 67, 70 & 72.

BRIGHT FUTURE

For the first time, Africa’s rising stars competed in a dedicated regional platform designed to nurture talent, foster friendships, and prepare juniors for future international competitions

The regional events are inspired by the growing success of continental competitions such as the All-Africa Junior Team Championships, which has over the years provided junior African golfers with opportunities to showcase their talent on the global stage.

Focus now shifts to the Africa Region 4 Senior Amateur event to be hosted in Antananarivo, Madagascar, from the 26th to the 30th of November 2025 at the luxurious Golf Du Rova Golf resort.