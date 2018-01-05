Retired Archbishop Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo is dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Retired Church of Uganda Archbishop Dr. Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo who has been battling cancer, has passed on. Reports just in indicate he died at 81 on Friday morning at a Kampala hospital where he had been admitted in critical condition.

Archbishop Nkoyoyo has since December 2016 been undergoing cancer treatment and returned from the UK in June 2017 after a prolonged and costly stay abroad. He then required over sh200 million for his hospital bills, with contribution coming from many including sh82 million from president Yoweri Museveni.

Nkoyoyo, who led the Anglican Church from 1995-2004 has been battling cancer of the throat. Initial reports indicate that Nkoyoyo will be buried at Namugongo Anglican shrine.

Ugandan Christian University Mukono broke the news on twitter early today. “Our first Chancellor and former Archbishop of the @ChurchofUganda Bishop Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo has gone to be with the Lord. Rest in Peace,” UCU said.

Nkoyoyo was the third Uganda archbishop after Silvanus Wani 1980–1984, Yona Okoth 1984–1995. He handed over in 2004–2012 to Henry Luke Orombi. The archbishop today is Stanley Ntagali.

#NTVNews: According to relatives Retired Archbishop Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo died at 11:40am at Kampala hospital. Pic of some the family relatives.@ntvuganda pic.twitter.com/0RE6T7W5WG — Herbert Zziwa (@zziwaherbert) January 5, 2018

