Residents of North Karamoja, Teso decry poor state of Abim–Amuria road

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the rainy season sets in, residents of North Karamoja and Teso are warning that the Abim–Amuria Road has become nearly impassable, with potholes and mud halting movement whenever it rains. Heavy rains in 2025 already left the road in a poor state, with floods cutting off access to North Karamoja for weeks. Following recent showers, several light vehicles were stuck for hours at Alito River on Sunday.

Residents blame the road’s poor condition for accidents and fear that more rain in the coming months will make it completely unusable, restricting access to health and educational services from Soroti or Abim. Boniface Okwir, area councillor for Alito in Kapelebyong District, said last year several accidents, some fatal, occurred at Alito River.

Dinah Rose Iyoku, a market vendor at Kotido Main Market who sources fresh foods from Soroti City, said the road’s condition causes frequent losses. She explained that perishable goods often rot while navigating the muddy road after heavy rains.

Iyoku appealed to the Ministry of Works and Transport to rehabilitate the road using first-class marram to prevent further disruptions to local businesses. The ministry has not commented on the recent situation, though in August 2025 State Minister Musa Ecweru said funds had been earmarked to fix the bridge and damaged sections of the road, but no work has been carried out since.

****

URN