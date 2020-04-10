Repentance, intercession dominate way of the Cross at Namirembe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The celebration of the way of the Cross was on Friday dominated with calls for repentance and intercession for different evils and challenges.

Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, the Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira in a rare event led his family to mark the event at his residence in Namirembe due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The celebration is observed globally by Christians in remembrance of Jesus’s crucifixion. The day is part of the Holy Week according to the christian calendar which precedes Easter Sunday when Jesus resurrected.

Bishop Luwalira led his family members in the confines of his home to remember and celebrate the crucifixion of Jesus. They carried the cross around the compound and made six stopovers at different points to pray for the leaders, family, church and religious leaders, security officers, medical workers, women, locusts, coronavirus pandemic and others.

Throughout the celebration, they sang different hymns depicting Jesus’s suffering ahead of crucifixion, death and eventual resurrection. The Bishop also led the family in different Bible readings about events surrounding the death of Jesus.

The Bishop said that in the face of coronavirus pandemic, the medical officers are sacrificing a lot to ensure that people are treated and safe. He said that this is a great sacrifice and also need God’s protection from the deadly virus and other diseases which they encounter daily when the rest is locked up in homes.

In a prayer for family, the wife Faith Luwalira interceded on behalf of Ugandans and their families and repented for any wrongdoing citing neglect of children, lack of responsibility by parents, murder and sacrifice of children and others.

Rev. Samuel Muwonge, the Head of Missions Department in Namirembe Diocese prayed for all leaders in the country and pleaded for God’s mercy and guidance in their service especially at a time when the country is faced with a crisis.

He also prayed for God’s intervention against the coronavirus pandemic and also the locusts in the country.

James Musasizi, Bishop Luwalira’s son also pleaded for God’s guidance of all security officers and provision for their families.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Most Rev. Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba appealed to Christians to individually commemorate Good Friday in their homes and use the opportunity to repent their sins.

******

URN