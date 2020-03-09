Refugee influx increasing human activities on Katonga wildlife reserve

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The degradation of Katonga Wildlife Reserve is being blamed on residents picking firewood for sell to refugee neighboring communities.

The chiefwarden Katonga Wildlife Reserve, Richard Godfrey Matanda says that although the communities are dependent on wood fuel for domestic use, there is an emergence of a group which is picking firewood for business.

He says the destruction of the forest reserve has already impacted negatively on River Katonga whose water levels have been fluctuating.

He says to contain the situation, they had established District Management Committees to steam human activities in the reserve.

He however says the Water and Environment Ministry in conjunction with Members of Parliament under the National Economy Monitoring committee have embarked on a new campaign to restore the country’s forest sector.

The new campaign dubbed “Investing in forest and protected areas for smart development 2020/2026” is supported by World Bank and government of Uganda.

The development is aimed at restoring wetlands and other natural habitats in eleven refugee hosting districts including Kamwenge, Kabarole, Kyegegwa, Rubirizi, Kyikube and Kiryandongo.

Dorothy Nsheija the Kamwenge District Woman MP and member of the committee says the six years project will offer free tree seedlings to the public to combat climate change.

David Mugabe Stephen, the Commissioner Water and Environment who is also the committee head says once the project is embraced it will increase the forest cover thus avert the effects of climate change.

John Musimenta, a resident of Ntara sub county says the project is coming as a wake up call to residents who have been destroying the forest reserve. Katonga Wildlife Reserve covers Kamwenge and Ibanda district along the banks of river Katonga.

It covers an approximately 211sq km. The reserve was established in 1998 and was recently added to Uganda’s list of protected wildlife areas. It’s host of over 40 spices of mammals and over 100 birds.

