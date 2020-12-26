Refugee children miss out on home based learning in Adjumani

Adjumani, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Refugee children in Adjumani District have been left out of the home-based learning, according to the Refugee Welfare Council.

Rebecca Arual, the Women Affairs Officer in the Refugee Welfare Council in Nyumanzi Refugee Settlement told URN in an interview that none of the refugee children received the home-based learning materials.

According to Arual, they were advised to buy radio sets for the children to follow lessons broadcast on the radio at the time families could hardly get food on the table.

The Adjumani District LC V Chairperson, James Pilli Leku declined to speak on the issues raised by Arual.

Charles Droma, the Chairperson Adjumani District NGO Forum and the Member of the District COVID 19 Taskforce told URN says the refugees were never included in the initial planning.

“We had not known of the situation in the settlements much earlier and that means we need to review our initial planning for further action,” he said.

Some of the leaners who spoke to URN expressed concern about the multiple tragedies the pandemic brought on their future amidst the hard conditions of living in the settlements.

19-old Pamela Angwec, a student Ofuas Seed Secondary School finds, says much as she would be forced to repeat class she found time to learn how to cut grass for sell and support her struggling parents.

Her counterpart, Philips Marko a senior two student of Palurinya Progressive School, says staying out of school for more than seven months is not good.

Andrew Masaba, the Resource Mobilization and Partner Manager with Lutheran World Federation in Pakele Township urged the learners to comply with the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures as they wait for the opening of schools.

Uganda is home to over 1.4 million refugees.

********

URN