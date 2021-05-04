Reconciliation of rival NRM factions in Kyotera hits snag after Kasamba’s death

Kyotera, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The reconciliation between the rival factions of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party in Kyotera district has hit a snag following the death of Mathias Kasamba, the party’s Director of Mobilization and Cadre Identification.

Kasamba, also the East African Legislative Assembly MP passed away on Tuesday last week from Nakasero hospital. Before his death, Kasamba was mediating the different rival NRM factions led by Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, the MP for Kyotera County and Kyotera NRM chairman, and Patrick Kintu Kisekulo, the Kyotera LC V chairperson and Magdalene Nasolo, the Mutukula NRM chairperson.

According to Kisekulo, he quit the party because Kasolo chose to fight him for unknown reasons. Kisekulo says that Kasamba was instrumental in uniting the different factions of the party.

Maria Ssemussu Nasejje of Kasasa sub-county, says that the reconciliation process may take longer since the late Kasamba was spearheading it. She claims that Kasolo has been fighting the party’s strong pillars for some time even before the party primaries which weakened the party.

Nasejje who is also the chairperson for the Production and Marketing Committee explains that they told Kasamba that they will reconsider the reconciliation after President Museveni is sworn in but he passed on before meeting all the factions.

She further appealed to the NRM secretariat to intervene in the matter and resolve the differences. Nasejje further says that the party is losing grip of Kyotera due to internal differences.

Agnes Namusiitwa, the female councillor for Kakuuto says that Kasamba died at the time they needed him most to reconcile the rival factions.

Namusiitwa, also the NRM publicity secretary in Kyotera however says that Kasamba’s death should not bring an end to the reconciliation process since there are other senior party officials in the region that can help to resolve the matter.

However, Kasolo says he was not aware of Kasamba’s reconciliation plan as the chairman of the party. He further adds that in the multi-party dispensation, people are free to join or leave the party but the NRM party is still strong at all levels.

URN