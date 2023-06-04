Real Madrid confirms Benzema departure this summer

Madrid, Spain | Xinhua | Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, the club confirmed on Sunday.

The 35-year-old becomes the fourth player to leave the club at the end of the campaign, after it was confirmed on Saturday that Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz and Eden Hazard will not form part of the squad next season.

Benzema joined the club at the age of 21 from Lyon and leaves after scoring 353 goals in 647 appearances, winning 25 trophies, including five UEFA Champions League and four La Liga titles.

The destination of the current Ballon d’Or winner has not yet been confirmed, but it is thought Benzema has received a big offer to play in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement published on the club’s website, Real Madrid stated their “gratitude and affection to a player who is one of our biggest legends.”

“Real Madrid fans have enjoyed his unique and magical football, which have converted him into one of the greatest legends of world football,” added the statement, also informing that the club would hold a farewell ceremony at the club’s training ground on Tuesday.

Although Benzema’s form this season has been affected by several injuries, he still scored 30 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions, and is valued not only for his goals, but also for his link-up play with teammates such as Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

His departure, along with Asensio, Mariano and Hazard, means the club will have to sign at least two forwards this summer, with Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Espanyol forward Joselu mentioned as possible options in the press.