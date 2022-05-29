READY: 295 trained in mountain warfare

Ntoroko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) has passed out 295 officers after completing a four month technical course at mountain warfare training school in Karugutu town council Ntoroko district.

Colonel Dusan Musoke Kavuma the school commandant at the mountain warfare training center, said the course took off on 14th February with 300 students, 295 successfully completed the course while five students didn’t turn up for the final event for undisclosed reasons.

Colonel Kavuma said the training is intended to develop the physical capabilities of soldiers, use of new and modern equipment in mountains as well as providing the UPDF officers with relevant tactics especially in high altitude operations.

Kavuma said the past experiences of fighting the ADF and other negative forces in mountains made it necessary to institute such courses, to enable the army handle such challenges with ease.

Colonel John Winston Mugara the deputy commander of the mountain division at Muhooti barracks who was chief guest advised the finalists to enroll and equip themselves with numerous training opportunities in the forces to enable them operate in multipurpose operations.

Colonel Mugarura also cautioned the officers against indiscipline citing use of drugs and indulging in immorality which is can cut short their lifespan, costing them their career in service.

Scovia Adong who was the best female student during the training and lieutenant Emanuel Egaya who was the best overall student said it had not been easy, however the patience, zeal and morale from colleague soldiers enabled all of them to complete the assignment through team work.

****

URN