RDC orders arrest of police officers for torturing injured suspect at health center

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kalangala Resident District Commissioner, Daniel Kikoola has ordered the District Police Commander, Benon Byamukama to arrest police officers accused of torturing a suspect nursing gunshot wounds at Kalangala health center IV.

The officers are said to have stormed Kalangala health center IV on Saturday to question Ibrahim Damba in connection to the death of Emmanuel Elweu, a police officer in Funve forest reserve.

Elweu is said to have been hacked to death during patrol in the forest and his body dumped there where it was found with machete wounds.

Damba was picked up as one of the suspects after being shot and taken to Kalangala health center IV for treatment. It is alleged that when the officers stormed Kalangala health center IV to interrogate the suspect, he didn’t provide them sufficient answers in connection to Elweu’s death.

The officers reportedly beat up the suspect who is handcuffed on the bed until they extracted a confession from him. Kalangala Resident District Commissioner, Daniel Kikoola says that he received several calls from health workers and patients about Damba’s torture by police officers.

He told URN that the conduct of the police officers was unbecoming.

Kikoola has ordered for the immediate arrest of the officers to establish the motive behind their conduct.

The Kalangala district LC V chairperson, Willy Lugoloobi has also condemned the conduct of the police officers saying he reached out to the RDC on the incident.

*****

URN