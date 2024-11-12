Radio still most popular media in Uganda

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Despite the proliferation of the internet that has opened up communication frontiers, radio is still the leading source of information for most Ugandans.

According to a report released by Twaweza, an East African-wide non-governmental organization that tracks citizens’ views on a wide range of issues, at least 56 % of Ugandans reported that radio is their primary source of information.

The Sauti za Wananchi report however noted that although most Ugandans listen to radio more than any other media, there is a steady decline in the percentage share of radio as a source of information.

The study shows that in 2017, 79% of Ugandans reported that radio was their main source of information, a decline of 23%. “Citizens continue to point to the radio as their main source of information (56%), from 79 % in 2017 well ahead of any other form of media. However, it continues to show a decline, with other sources gaining ground, including TV (16%, up from 9% seven years ago), word of mouth (16%, up from 4%), the internet (4%, up from 0%) and social media (3%, up from 1%),” the report reads in part.

It adds that newspapers have significantly lost ground as a source of information with only 1 % of the people sampled reporting their reliance on newspapers. The report also notes that although radio generally cuts across demography and geography, it is more popular among people in rural areas and those with limited resources. “While radio is gradually losing ground to TV, the internet and social media among citizens’ media habits, this trend does not apply to all; poorer citizens, residents of rural areas, older people and those with lower levels of education continue to be highly dependent on radio for their media consumption. It is largely the young, educated, urban and relatively wealthy citizens who are increasingly looking to TV, the internet and social media for their news,” the report notes.

According to the latest Uganda Communication Commission-UCC report, Uganda has 264 radio stations across the country. Of these, 77 radio stations are found in Central Uganda, 82 in Western Uganda, 58 in Northern Uganda and 47 in Eastern Uganda. The UCC report also echoes the Twaweza report of radio being the most popular form of media. “Its unparalleled reach connects communities and fosters shared experiences, in many cases filling gaps in hard-to-reach areas,” the report notes.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network, Dr Sam Kazibwe, a broadcasting specialist and lecturer at the Uganda Christian University said it’s not surprising that radio is still the most popular media among majority Ugandans. “There is what we call hot and cool media. Radio is a cool medium because it can be listened to when one is in the garden, walking home, or in the market. You don’t need the kind of concentration you would need for TV or social media. That’s why I dare say radio is here to stay. Surprisingly even in the West radio is still popular,” Kazibwe said.

He added that because radio is even very cheap not only in buying the gadget but also in access. Most radio users in Uganda access it through analogue which is free of charge.

Meanwhile, Kazibwe said although he admits that radio listenership is decreasing, he is not convinced about the percentage drop in listenership. “A 23-percentage drop in just seven years is too steep. I would be interested to know what caused this. What has happened in Uganda in those years that things have changed in such a drastic way,” Kazibwe who has also worked for radio for over 10 years said.

*****

URN