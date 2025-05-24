Q&A with the Head of Innovation and Marketing, Hima Cement

Q&A | THE INDEPENDENT | Hima Cement projects in the country improve connectivity, reduce transportation costs, and open up trade corridors, Head of Innovation and Marketing at Hima Cement Philemon Mubiru has pointed out. In an interview, he stressed that each project Hima Cement has been involved in holds a special place because of the value it brings to a given community or sector. “For me, the Karuma Hydroelectric Dam stands out. It embodies our legacy of building Uganda, it powers industries, lights up communities, and is a true testament to how infrastructure can catalyse national progress,” he says

QUESTION: Hima Cement has contributed to the construction of Uganda’s most iconic infrastructure. What does it mean for the company to be part of landmark projects like the Source of the Nile Bridge and the Entebbe-Kampala Expressway?

ANSWER: Being part of such transformative and iconic infrastructure projects is a source of immense pride for us at Hima Cement. It reflects our unwavering commitment to producing premium-quality cement and contributing meaningfully to Uganda’s infrastructural development. These projects are not just structures, they symbolize progress, and we are honoured to have played a role in building them.

Q: PowerPlus and PowerMax are featured prominently in these legacy projects. What makes these products ideal for large-scale infrastructure?

A: PowerPlus and PowerMax are our flagship technical cement brands engineered for superior performance. They offer excellent workability, exceptional early and late strength leading to enhanced durability, which makes them ideal for large-scale, demanding projects. Their ability to flow easily and set reliably ensures that construction meets the highest engineering standards.

Q: How does Hima Cement ensure quality and durability in high-demand projects like Karuma Dam and Namboole Stadium?

A: We maintain quality control throughout our production processes, which are continuously reviewed and aligned with UNBS standards and international benchmarks. From raw material selection to final product testing, every stage is tightly monitored to ensure consistency. This gives our cement products high performance on such projects thus ensuring unmatched strength and durability.

Q: Infrastructure projects like the Entebbe Expressway have transformed connectivity and trade. How do you see Hima Cement’s contribution impacting Uganda’s economic growth?

A: Our contribution to such major infrastructure enables broader economic development. These projects improve connectivity, reduce transportation costs, and open up trade corridors. In turn, they attract foreign investment, boost tourism, and create employment opportunities for Ugandans which in turn drives sustainable growth.

Q: Sustainability is an increasing priority in construction. How is Hima Cement integrating environmental best practices into these legacy projects?

A: Sustainability is at the heart of our operations. We use alternative fuels like biomass to substitute fossil fuels for our thermal energy needs, upto 50%, and continuously seek to reduce our carbon footprint through clinker substitution in our final products. We have four green cements in our product portfolio. For large infrastructure projects, we supply bulk cement, which eliminates the need for plastic packaging. We’re also actively encouraging the recycling of cement bags and extending bulk delivery solutions to the domestic market. Our approach ensures that even as we build, we remain committed to protecting the environment.

Q: How do these projects reflect Hima Cement’s brand promise: ‘Part of you from the start’?

A: Our brand promise reflects our role in Uganda’s development journey. From building roads that enhance connectivity, to supplying cement for power dams that energize industries and homes, we are present at every stage of the country’s progress. We don’t just supply cement, we play a key role in building the foundation for Uganda’s future.

Q: Looking back, which project stands out most to you personally and why does it symbolize Hima Cement’s legacy of progress and pride?

A: Each project holds a special place because of the value it brings to a given community or sector. The Masindi Tangi – Para road, for example, has unlocked tourism potential in Murchison Falls National Park, while the Jinja Nile Bridge has improved regional connectivity. But for me, the Karuma Hydroelectric Dam stands out. It embodies our legacy of building Uganda, it powers industries, lights up communities, and is a true testament to how infrastructure can catalyse national progress.