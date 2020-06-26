 Putin’s trust rate at 59 percent: poll

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Results of the latest poll showed on Friday that 59 percent of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, up from 58 percent a week ago.

On June 19-21, the Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation surveyed 4,000 adults, 31 percent of whom said they did not trust Putin, down from 32 percent in the previous week, and 10 percent declined to answer.

While assessing Putin’s performance as the Russian president, 62 percent of respondents believed he did a good job, while 26 percent did not think so and the rest declined to answer.

The results were published as a referendum on constitutional amendments, which if adopted will allow Putin to participate in the 2024 presidential race, and opened on Thursday to July 1.

