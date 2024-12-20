Putin speaks on nuclear doctrine, special op, and Oreshnik missile

MOSCOW | TASS | Russian President Vladimir Putin assessed the progress of the special military operation, the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine and the growth of the Russian economy at the combined Direct Line Q&A and year-end press conference. He also spoke about the importance of sovereignty, the country’s updated nuclear doctrine and the latest Oreshnik missile.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the head of state.

On special operation and situation in Kursk Region

– The situation in the special military operation zone is “changing significantly,” there is progress along the entire front line, Russian servicemen “are liberating territory by square kilometers every day.”

– It is impossible to estimate how long the special military operation will last: “The fighting is complicated, so it is difficult and unnecessary to guess.”

– It made no military sense for the Ukrainian armed forces to enter the Kursk Region, just as it makes no military sense for them to stay there now.

– After the liberation of the region it will be possible to assess the damage, but for sure “everything will be restored.”

On possibility of negotiations with Ukraine

– Russia has people to talk to in Ukraine, “there are a lot of our guys there” who dream of ridding the country of neo-Nazism.

– Moscow is ready for negotiations and compromises, “politics is the art of compromise,” but Ukraine has refused.

– Russia is ready to sign peace agreements with any legitimate authorities in Ukraine, but the current authorities in Kiev are illegitimate.

On Kiev’s terrorist activities

– The Kiev regime’s sabotage acts against Russian citizens highlight its terrorist nature.

On sovereignty

– The growth of the Russian economy is due to the strengthening of sovereignty, and sovereignty itself is “the result of economic growth”.

– The country has become “much stronger” in the last two to three years.

– Russia has become stronger and from now on “will make decisions without considering other people’s opinions”.

On Oreshnik missile

– The Oreshnik missile is based on Russian developments, it is a “modern and very new weapon.”

– It has a range of up to 5,500 kilometers.

– There is no way to shoot down an Oreshnik missile.

– In case of doubt, the West should choose a target in Kiev, concentrate its air defense and missile defense forces there and try to intercept the missile: “We are ready for such an experiment.”

On nuclear doctrine

– The defense of Belarus is a “very important component” of Russia’s updated nuclear doctrine.

On economy

– The economic situation in Russia as a whole is “normal, stable”, “despite everything”.

– Russia’s economy ranks first in Europe and fourth in the world.

– The inflation situation is a “worrying signal”.

On gas transit

– Ukraine has cut off gas supplies from Russia to European consumers, although it is “picking from their hand”.

– There will definitely be no contract for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine, but Gazprom will survive.

On migrants

– The migration problem is acute for Russia, although it is even more acute in Europe.

– To reduce the number of migrant workers, Russia must increase labor productivity and “use technologies that do not require large amounts of unskilled labor.

– Law enforcement agencies should ensure that migrants who come to work respect the traditions and culture of Russia and of Russians themselves.

On readiness for conversation with Trump

– “I am ready for it [a conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump] at any time, of course. And I will also be ready for a meeting if he wants it.”

On situation in Syria

– Russia expects peace and tranquility in Syria.

– Moscow “maintains relations with all groups controlling the situation there, with all countries in the region.”

– Russia condemns the seizure of any Syrian territory, this position remains unchanged.

– Israel is the “main beneficiary” of the events in Syria.

– Russia hopes that Israel will one day withdraw from the territory of Syria, but now, on the contrary, it intends to strengthen itself there.

– The presence of Russian bases in Syria depends on the coincidence of interests with the new authorities.

– Russia has offered to use the Hmeimim and Tartus bases to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria.

On Western platforms

– The slowdown of YouTube in Russia has mostly to do with problems on the part of the platform itself, not the Russian authorities.

– The claims against Google and YouTube are fair, they are abusing opportunities.