Public bashes new Entebbe airport business lounge, Aviation Authority to make changes

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) plans to make alterations to, especially, the interior of the newly commissioned business lounge at Entebbe International Airport.

The new Karibuni Business Lounge unveiled Thursday has a number of amenities aimed at making it comfortable for the passenger, which the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) calls “another important milestone in efforts to enhance the passenger experience”.‎

Some media houses described it as state-of-the-art with modern facilities, with some readers commending the UCAA for a job well done.

However, online commentators spotted what they deemed poor workmanship and sparked off wild condemnation of the color mix, the type of furniture, and the general outlay, They concluded that UCAA showed a lack of ambition, class, and creativity. ‎

BBC presenter, Alan Kasujja commented, “Something about Ugandan workmanship and lack of sophistication. Bland. Tasteless. Perfunctory. Unambitious. Complete lack of creativity.” ‎

He later likened the lounge to a furniture showroom in Katwe, a Kampala suburb known for artisanal metal and wood industries. ‎

There were also wide cases of comparisons with modern airports in Dubai, Singapore, and even airport lounges in East Africa.

‎One commentator and governance activist, Norah Owaraga came to the defense of the airport managers and the lounge designers, saying that the aim was to have a bigger lounge, capable of accommodating 300 clients, up from the current 160, which was achieved. ‎

“For this purpose, I honestly don’t understand the elitist bashing.

For those of us who travel ordinary class, I have not encountered much better waiting areas than this in other parts of the world,” she said, adding, “It is not intended to be exclusive. It is intended to accommodate a large number of passengers. And from the looks of it, it will. And if it is the case that the furniture is made in Uganda, by small business owners, I am even the more happy”.

Noting all the bashing, UCAA hailed the online responses as “constructive feedback.”

‎”We value the views of users of the facilities and the general public as these help us ensure that the airport facilities and services reflect the expectations and comfort of all,” UCAA said. ‎

Then Authority said that the interior design and furnishing of the lounge were undertaken by the management of Karibuni Lounge, a privately operated facility, but promised remedial action in response to the public concerns. ‎

“As the airport operator, we remain committed to working closely with all our concessionaires and stakeholders to ensure that services and aesthetics meet the high standards our passengers look forward to,” said Vianney Luggya, the manager of public affairs at UCAA.‎

Changes planned may include touching up the furniture, the colors, and other aspects, according to Luggya.‎

“We have seriously taken note of the concerns regarding the furniture colours and layout and pledge to engage the concessionaire to align with and implement the required improvements,” he said. ‎

UCAA urged members of the public to remain calm, committing to continuously improving the passenger experience at Entebbe International Airport.‎

Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, Minister for Works and Transport, launched the lounge that has facilities like baby changing rooms, an infant playroom, a designated smoking area, a prayer room, three supplementary massage chairs, high-speed Wi-Fi, a relaxation room, and a conference room, all within a more serene environment.

‎The sitting capacity was also increased from 160 to 300.Speaking at the launch, the minister expressed gratitude to both UCAA and the management of Karibuni Lounge for taking public feedback into consideration and improving the facilities. ‎

“It is always important to understand and identify the needs of travelers and aim to surpass their expectations. We believe that the new lounge will be a valuable addition to the airport’s ambience and enhance the passenger experience,” he said.

‎He stressed that the upgrade is not merely about aesthetics but a reflection of Uganda’s readiness to meet the evolving needs of international travelers and position Entebbe as a competitive regional gateway. ‎

UCAA Director General, Fred K. Bamwesigye noted that the refurbished Karibuni Lounge “reflects our unwavering focus on improving the travel experience, promoting seamless service delivery, and upholding Uganda’s image as a warm and welcoming destination.‎

Minister Katumba Wamala, also revealed that a newly constructed multi-billion shilling terminal building would also be commissioned soon, with the airport expected to receive a new double-decker aircraft.

