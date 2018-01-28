PSG ‘2,000%’ sure Neymar will be at club next season

Paris, France | AFP | Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Saturday he was “2,000 percent sure” that Neymar will stay at the club for next season.

The world’s most expensive player scored twice in a 4-0 rout of Montpellier on his return from a two-match absence through injury.

Grande vitória hoje, parabéns a todos e parabéns Edi pelo recorde, que siga assim metendo muitos gols !!

.

.

.

📸 #RicardoNogueira pic.twitter.com/ugDUUFI0BM — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) January 27, 2018

Spanish media reports earlier this week said 25-year-old Neymar was unhappy in Paris and set to join Real Madrid at the end of the campaign, but Al-Khelaifi rubbished the claims.

“It’s a rumour and of course it’s not true,” said the Qatari.

“He’s happy here, he wants to stay here. He only came here five months ago and he still has four and a half years left on his contract.

“The Spaniards want to start a little (game), but we don’t want to get into this game. He won’t 100 percent be with us next season, but 2,000 percent.”

When asked by reporters if he was happy in Paris after the game, a frustrated Neymar said “yeah, why?”, and left the mixed zone.

Edinson Cavani stole the headlines on Saturday by breaking Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s all-time PSG goalscoring record with his 157th for the club.

It was Neymar’s first outing since scoring four goals but being booed in an 8-0 thrashing of Dijon 10 days ago, when home fans at the Parc des Princes were angered after he took a penalty that could have given Cavani the record.

FULL TIME: A dominant performance from PSG, who put four goals past Montpellier en route to a 4-0 win!! #PSGMHSC #ALLEZPARIS 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/6EWaFSLjBw — PSG English (@PSG_English) January 27, 2018

“The two really have a very good relationship,” insisted Al-Khelaifi.

“But you (the French media), you criticise, you try to make problems between our players when there are none. I really ask you to stop doing it because it’s not good for you or the club.

“We need to focus on our big game (against Real Madrid), which is coming soon.”

PSG take on Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, first leg at the Bernabeu on February 14, with the return leg in Paris on March 6, as they look to reach a maiden European Cup final.