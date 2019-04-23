Protest is my next course of action-Bobi wine

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine says protesting against police continued blocking of his music shows will be his next course of action.

The firebrand musician turned politician and leader of People Power Movement says he will evoke Article 29 of the Constitution which guarantees Ugandans right to assemble and demonstrate peacefully. He appealed to Ugandans to join him.

Bobi Wine had scheduled to address press at his One Love Beach, Busabala. However, police deployed heavily at the venue.

Kyagulanyi and his colleagues including Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake were on Monday arrested and driven to his home in Magere, Wakiso district.

Bobi Wine says he has written a letter notifying police of next course of action. He says he will take the letter to police headquarters on Tuesday.

Bobi Wine says he will use public means or walk from Magere to Naguru since all his cars have been confiscated by police.

Bobi Wine scheduled number concerts on Easter which police first cleared and later stopped.

Asuman Mugenyi, the Director of Operation Uganda Police Force argued that Kyagulanyi’s previous music concerts held at his One Love Beach fell short of security guidelines.

Mugenyi further claimed that Bobi Wine shows have severally turned into a public nuisance, violated traffic rules and regulations and caused other misconducts, which don’t only breach law but endanger the lives of other people who are not even part of his music events.

However, Bobi Wine claimed that he had met all requirement set by police.

“Three days ago, they wrote back to us giving us a litany of requirements. We invested huge sums of money to meet their demands, some of which were unreasonable. This was in addition to what we have invested in advertising and preparing the show,” he said.

*****

URN