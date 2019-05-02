Protect your car from the sun

Direct heat from the sun can hurt your car outside, inside, and in engine

The weather has been hot. Temperatures in Kampala have averaged 80° F. It is forecast to get cooler in the coming weeks. Still, you must remember that the sun and heat can damage your vehicle inside and out.

Some tests have shown that on a hot day, the interior of a can be heated in excess of 145° F. Interior surfaces exposed to direct sunlight have recorded temperatures in excess of 195°F. Remember water boils at 212°F. So we are talking serious heating here.

Now imagine what that does to your dashboard and seats. That is before we talk of the car’s body colour and engine.

Some of the trouble from direct sunlight hitting your car for long daily includes dashboard drying and cracking. Leather seats too will crack and tear and the exterior paint will fade and crack. In case you use the AC because of the high temperatures, remember such and high accessory loads can cause the battery to wear out and fail quicker. Finally the hot pavement can lead to underinflation of your tyres. That is a bad combination that may lead to a blowout. Even the best tyres can lose about one pound of air pressure a month.

So what can you do about the heat a hurting your car outside, inside, and in engine?

Inside protection

Park in the shade. It is the easiest form of protection.

If it’s safe to do so, open the windows a crack to help lower the interior temperature and equalise the air pressure.

Use a windshield sun protector or visor. It’s a way to keep your car cool and prevent sun damage.

Install seat covers. They not only protect leather and fabric seats, but they also help keep them cool.

Protect leather seats with a conditioner. To help avoid cracks or tears, keep seats clean, and apply leather conditioner often.

Outside protection

Wash and dry car often. It helps remove dirt and dust particles that can cause micro scratches and dull your car’s finish.

Wax your car. A layer of wax between your car’s finish and the sun’s ultraviolet rays is a great way to help protect it.

Check tire pressure. Make sure you follow your vehicle’s manufacturer recommended tyre pressure.

Engine protection

Check cooling system. Check belts and antifreeze/coolant and change regularly.

Top up fluids: Overheating greatly increases when fluid levels are below recommended levels. Regularly check motor oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid, and brake fluid.

Check Battery. The vehicle’s battery and complete charging system must function properly.

Check air conditioning. If interior temperature isn’t cool enough, the refrigerant charge level in the air conditioning system may be low or there may be a more serious problem.

