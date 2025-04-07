Prosecutors await DPP guidance in Ssewanyana terrorism trial

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prosecutors in the murder and terrorism case involving Makindye West Member of Parliament Allan Ssewanyana and four other suspects have informed the International Crimes Division of the High Court that they are still waiting for guidance from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) regarding the amendment of the charge sheet.

The amendment was expected to be presented before Lady Justice Alice Komuhangi Khauka following the death of one of the accused, former Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya, who passed away on January 9, 2025. He was jointly charged with four others: Jackson Kanyike, John Mugerwa, Bull Wamala, and Mike Sserwadda—all of whom have spent close to five years on remand.

Chief State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka, who had been given two weeks to amend the indictment and remove Ssegirinya’s name from the charge sheet, was absent from court due to illness. In his place, Chief State Attorney Joseph Kyomuhendo informed the judge that the amendment decision was still pending direction from the DPP, who has reportedly been out of office.

Kyomuhendo requested additional time for the DPP’s office to provide the required guidance. The court accordingly adjourned the matter to May 12, 2025, to allow prosecutors time to receive direction and update the indictment accordingly. In a related development, the court heard that state-provided lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima had abandoned two of the accused he was representing.

The Registrar of the court has been directed to identify new legal representation for the affected suspects. Once the chargesheet is updated, the remaining suspects—Kanyike, Mugerwa, Wamala, and Sserwadda—will proceed with trial alongside MP Allan Ssewanyana, who is currently out on bail. The group was committed for trial by the Masaka Chief Magistrate’s Court on November 21, 2021.

They face several counts, including murder, attempted murder, and aiding and abetting terrorism. The charges stem from the gruesome machete killings that swept through the Greater Masaka region between March and June 2021, resulting in the deaths of over 20 people and injuries to several others.

