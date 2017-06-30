Prof Nawangwe gets Makerere Council nod for VC

Kampala, Uganda| THE INDEPENDENT REPORTER | Professor Barnabas Nawangwe will be Makerere University’s new Vice Chancellor (VC) in August, according to a recommendation by the Univeristy Council.

The Makerere University Council on Thursday voted Prof. Nawangwe as the most suitable candidate. He got 16 votes, while former VC Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba picked four, and Prof Edward Kirumira two.

University Chancellor Dr Ezra Suruma is expected to endorse the decision, that follows an earlier recommendation by the Makerere University Vice Chancellor search committee.

After a review of the candidates’ academic documents, interviews and public presentation, the Irene Ovonji-Odida led committee gave Nawangwe 77%, Kirumira 70% and Baryamureeba 64%

The highlight during the search was the presentation where the three candidates shared their vision for the university, interacted with stakeholders and responded to questions from the public.

Prof. Baryamureeba however questioned the entire selection process, calling it a sham.

“VC search committee report of Makerere University that was presented to senate and council is a total SHAM,” he tweeted on Thursday.

“For the good of Makerere University,” he added, “the visitation committee & govt should interest themselves in process for the search for VC of Mak.”

Who were the contenders?

Prof. Baryamureeba is a former presidential candidate who served as Makerere vice chancellor for two years from 2009 before starting his own university – the Uganda Technological and Management University. Baryamureeba came to prominence as the dean of the faculty of Computing and Informatics Technology.

Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, is the university’s deputy vice chancellor for Finance and Administration. Previously, he was principal of the college of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology (Cedat).

Prof Kirumira is the principal of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Role of the VC

The vice chancellor is the chief coordinator of all administrative, academic and public relations affairs of the university. He is also the direct link between the university and the Government, the public and the academic institutions within and outside Uganda.

The vice chancellor is elected by the council on the recommendation of Senate and, once elected, sits as an ex officio member of the board and of all its standing committees except the Audit Committee.

The current Vice Chancellor of Makerere University Professor John Ddumba-Ssentamu started his term in September, 2012. He is a Professor of Economics and former Dean, Faculty of Economics and Management, which later merged with the Institute of Statistics and Applied Economics to form the College of Business and Management Sciences (CoBAMS), where he also served as the first Acting Principal.

