Prisons submits names of 682 convicts to the president for pardon

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Prisons Services has submitted 682 names of convicted inmates to the Attorney General to benefit from the presidential pardon.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters Naguru, the Uganda Prison Services Spokesperson Frank Baine says the move is aimed at decongesting prison facilities across the country.

“Every July, we submit the names we deem fit for pardon and it is the discretion of the committee to look through and forward them for the presidential pardon or sit on the list and the year passes without the pardon,” said Baine.

He explains that the list includes all petty offenders who have served three-quarters of their sentences and capital offenders who are left with only six months to complete their punishments.

These include convicts aged 65 years and above, convicted rogues and vagabonds, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and minor offenders with complicated ailments.

He explains that they have also submitted another list of 170 suspects remanded on COVID-19 related offences to the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution for review.

The Constitution mandates the president to pardon prisoners on the advice of the prerogative of the mercy committee and the Attorney General.

Last year, President Museveni pardoned 833 prisoners across the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

