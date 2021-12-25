Prison warder shot dead in Moroto

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A joint force of police and army have launched a man hunt for a group of armed men who shot dead a prison warder.

Peter Kiplangat, popularly known as Fred Mwanga was shot dead at around 9pm at Camp Swahili Chini village, in the South division, Moroto municipality.

Michael Longole, the Karamoja regional police spokesperson confirmed the incident saying the joint force are hunting for the killers.

He said the deceased was attached to Moroto government prisons.

Longole explains that the police and UPDF soldiers who were on patrol heard a gunshot in the same area but when they rushed to the scene, they found the prisons officer lying in a pool of blood.

According to Longole, the killing appears to be a planed thing since it is alleged that the deceased had a girlfriend from the same area.

One of the eye witness who spoke on condition of anonymity fearing to be made to record a statement told URN that he saw three fully armed men around the same area.

“I was going to buy pampers for my kid when I met three people fully armed, I had wanted to run but they told me to continue with my journey because I had no problem with them,” he said.

Mohamed Akida, the LC1 chairperson Camp Swahili Chini village said many guns have flooded the municipality and appealed to security to double their efforts to collect them.

“Always when it is Christmas season, armed thugs go and terrorize people so I am appealing to the security to double their efforts,” he said.

*****

URN