Presiding officer inflates Mbuya NRM poll results

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The dispute over the NRM party primary election in Buyinja zone in Mbuya I parish ended up at Kinawataka Police station after the presiding officer inflated votes to give a losing candidate a lead.

Although the elections for the directly elected LC 3 represented candidate for Mbuya 1 Parish went on normally, the presiding officer, Prossy Nanyondo came under fire for inflating the results to favour the runner-up.

According to the actual vote count, Geoffrey Totiga garnered 145 votes while his rival Emma Kitosi polled 100 votes. However, when it came to announcing the final results Nanyondo doubled Kitosi’s results making it 200 votes.

This prompted Totiga’s supporters to raise up in arms demanding justice for their candidate. They tasked Nanyondo to explain where the extra votes had come from in vain.

Nanyondo decided to tear the declaration forms. Totiga’s supporters couldn’t have any of this. They decided to report the matter to Kinawataka Police station.

Totiga told that they were still holed up in a meeting to resolve the matter.

“Now we are at the tally center and we want to see what they will do before I take my next step. We decided to hand over the forms to Police with clear evidence that I had won,” Totiga said. He wants Nanyondo apprehended for messing up the poll results.

Both candidates are awaiting results at the Tally Centre at Naguru Infant Primary school. By Press time, Nanyondo was still trying to talk to both candidates to explain herself.

********

URN