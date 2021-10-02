President Museveni in UAE for start of Dubai trade Expo

Abu Dhabi, UAE | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has joined dozens of world leaders in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 2020 Dubai trade Expo. The Expo that will run up to 31st March 2022 was officially opened on 1st October 2021 in Dubai.

On arrival Saturday afternoon at Abudhabi International Airport, President Museveni was received by Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al-Nahyan the Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of UAE.

Others at the Airport to receive the president were; Abdulla Alshamsi the UAE Ambassador to Uganda, The Foreign Affairs Minister Gen. JJ Odongo, The Finance Minister Matia Kasaijja, Amb. Zaake Kibedi, Amb. Henry Mayega, Amb. Arthur Kafeero and the Chief of Protocol Amb. Charles Ssentongo among others.

Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al-Nahyan welcomed President Museveni to UAE and wished him well in all his engagements while in the UAE

Expo 2020 is a World Expo currently hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, originally scheduled for 20th October 2020 to 10th April 2021. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Expo was rescheduled for 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022.

Over 192 Countries, Uganda inclusive are participating in this year’s World trade Expo taking place in Dubai for 182 days.

On his three (3) day working visit to United Arab Emirates, President Museveni is expected to meet and have bilateral discussions with the rulers of Dubai, Abudhabi and Sharja