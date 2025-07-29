President Museveni calls for greater global cooperation to boost African Coffee production

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has called for global cooperation to enhance African coffee production, emphasizing its potential to drive economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve the livelihoods of millions across the continent. The summit, co-organized by Ethiopia and Italy, brought together heads of state and key delegates from Africa and the international community for three days, starting on July 27.

The president urged nations to work collaboratively to create a better, more equitable, and prosperous coffee future for both Africa and the world. This message was delivered by his Vice President, Maj. (Rtd) Jessica Alupo, during the United Nations Food Systems Summit +4 (UNFSS+4) held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Ugandan President highlighted the need to strengthen regional and continental collaboration through partnerships that promote African coffee, advocate for and support equitable markets via global agreements, and undertake joint research and climate action.

Museveni noted that Uganda set an ambitious target in 2017 to boost coffee production to 1.2 million tonnes by 2030. He reported that in 2023/2024, production reached 498,000 tonnes, underscoring the need for a focused transformation agenda for sustainable growth and the development of an inclusive coffee sector.

Ethiopia’s Minister of Agriculture, Girma Amente, stated that the African Union recognizes coffee as one of its strategic commodities.

Coffee remains one of Uganda’s key economic drivers. By March 2025, it was Uganda’s second-leading export, earning $1.837 billion, after gold, which led with $3.788 billion.

Despite its importance, the sector faces challenges, including price fluctuations that affect many coffee dealers and farmers in Uganda.The ongoing UNFSS+4 summit in Addis Ababa brings together heads of state, government officials, and representatives from the UN, Italy, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Jordan, Oman, Morocco, Cuba, Nepal, France, Uganda, Somalia, Kenya, and Zambia.

The summit aims to review progress, strengthen partnerships, and unlock financing to accelerate food systems transformation.