President Museveni calls on the UPDF to protect Uganda’s democracy

CIC Orders UPDF to deal with political intimidators

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has directed the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) to deal with any political intimidators. Museveni, who chaired UPDF High Command and Defence Council at Entebbe State House on Wedensday and Thursday, said UPDF has a role to play in protecting Uganda’s democracy by ensuring that any acts of political harassment and intimidation are stopped.

According to UPDF’s Public Information Office headed by Col Chris Magezi, Museveni said UPDF should not only focus on providing peace in other countries such as DR Congo, South Sudan and Somalia but also keep a keen eye on anything that threatens the country’s democracy. “President Museveni called on the UPDF to protect Uganda’s democracy by preventing intimidation and harassment by some political actors who threaten those whose political views differ,” UPDF said in a statement. Museveni chaired the UPDF High Command and the Defence Council to assess the country’s security situation and regional stability. “It is very important for the army to maintain peace within Uganda while supporting peace efforts in sister African countries,” Museveni said.

Although many opposition politicians and human rights defenders have condemned UPDF’s involvement in political activities, Museveni said they need to ensure that no one is threatened, harassed or intimidated because of his or her divergent views.

Museveni’s directive to UPDF comes at a time when there are abductions of several NUP supporters who including Eddie Mutwe. Gen Muhoozi has repeatedly used his X handle to warn NUP that they will face his wrath.

“The President urged the UPDF to uphold not only national security but also stability across the region and Africa as a whole, saying this is the only way to achieve strategic security for Africa,” UPDF further said.

After the UPDF High Command and Defence Council, Gen Muhoozi thanked the President for his leadership and assured that Uganda remains secure. “The CDF noted that the UPDF continues to enhance its capacity to safeguard Ugandan citizens, their property, and national assets, ensuring sustained security for economic prosperity,” UPDF stated.

Gen Muhoozi also highlighted the UPDF’s efforts in strengthening military co-operation with other nations, including training exchanges, to enhance regional security and shared prosperity. The UPDF High Command and Defence Council were attended by almost all the top military commanders who including Deputy CDF Lt Gen Sam Okiding, Commander Land Force Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, Reserve Force Commander Lt Gen Otema Awany, Commander Air Force Lt Gen Charles Okidi, and SFC Commander Maj Gen David Mugisha.

Other people who attended were Minister of Defence Jacob Oboth Oboth, minister of state for defence and veteran affairs, Huda Oleru Abason, and Permanent Secretary Rosette Byengoma.

I chaired the UPDF High Command meeting yesterday and the Defense Forces Council meeting today at State House Entebbe. I emphasised the need for disciplined democracy in Uganda. The NRM advocates for disciplined democracy, not hooliganism or bad language, because we want… pic.twitter.com/GzAPpg3F5Z — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) May 8, 2025

Opposition not happy with UPDF

Opposition figures have lately accused UPDF for being embedded in Uganda’s political scene ,with ugly acts common in every election cycle. The Kawempe North by-election held in March this year shows UPDF agencies assaulting supporters and politicians subscribing to the National Unity Platform. The journalists were not spared by soldiers under the Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce (JATT), whose duties are to deal with the country’s terror threats. During the Kawempe North by-election, NUP politicians who were abducted by UPDF soldiers and piled them in Toyota Hiaces commonly known as Drone, were beaten for being loyal to NUP President Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine. Mathias Walukaga, the Kyengera town council mayor, Hillary Kiyaga, the Mawokota North MP, and Julius Mutebi, the mayor for Kira Municipality, said the soldiers blindfolded them, beat them and later asked them to call Bobi Wine and Kabaka Mutebi to rescue them if they thought such people were powerful in this country. By the time the politicians were released, their bodies were full of bruises, and they had to be admitted to various hospitals for several days.

