President Kagame in Uganda, to celebrate Muhoozi birthday

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rwanda President Kagame has arrived in Uganda for the first time since a dispute that resulted in the closure of the border in Uganda.

Rwanda abruptly closed the border in February 2019 after it accused Uganda of abducting its citizens and supporting rebels. The border has since been re-opened following thawing of relations and the visit to Kigali early this by the UPDF Commander Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

President Yoweri Museveni and Kagame also met recently in Nairobi as DRC was admitted into the East African Community.

According to State House Kigali, Kagame will later in the evening also attend the 48th birthday celebrations for Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba that started yesterday.