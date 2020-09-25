Premier League preview, 26-28 September 2020

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 3 action from the 2020-21 Premier League season with 10 matches scheduled for 26-28 September 2020. SuperSport is your #HomeOfFootball and the ultimate destination for lovers of ‘The Beautiful Game’.

The pick of matches for this round is definitely the meeting of Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on the evening of Monday 28 September, with the Reds and the Gunners set for an explosive encounter which will feature prolific African goal scorers such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Salah in particular has looked impressive early in the season: “He’s hungry, he’s started the season hungry and I’m happy because of this. He’s a really important player for us,” goalkeeper Alisson said of the Egyptian superstar.” This gives him confidence and also pushes the other players to work even harder.”

Liverpool will be looking for revenge against Arsenal, given that the teams’ last two meetings have both gone the way of the London side: 2-1 in a Premier League clash in mid-July and a penalty shootout triumph in the Community Shield late last month.

Elsewhere, the meeting of Manchester City and Leicester City on Sunday promises to be a cracking affair, with Algerian Riyad Mahrez and Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi set to play major roles, while Ivorian attacker Wilfried Zaha will want to continue his ‘come and get me’ form in hopes of leaving Crystal Palace, with the Eagles tackling Everton on Saturday afternoon.

“There are a lot of things being said and a lot of people putting ideas into his [Zaha’s] head,” said Palace manager Roy Hodgson. “So it’s not the easiest thing for him to come to terms with. The external influences are quite great and he has to battle a few demons there.”

Premier League fixtures and broadcast details, 26-28 September 2020

Saturday 26 September

13:30: Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo

16:00: Crystal Palace v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

18:30: West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

21:00: Burnley v Southampton – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Sunday 27 September

13:00: Sheffield United v Leeds United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

15:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

17:30: Manchester City v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

20:00: West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Monday 28 September

19:00: Fulham v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

21:15: Liverpool v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1