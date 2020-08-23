POSITIVE: Kasingye shares his COVID-19 results

📌 #Uganda UPDATE

✳️ 97 new #COVID19 cases

✳️ The cumulative total confirmed cases now 2,263

🔺Contacts & alerts 90:

Kampala- 59

Wakiso- 11

Buikwe- 6

Luweero- 3

Namisindwa- 3

Mukono- 2

Jinja- 2

Kabale- 1

Oyam – 1

Tororo – 1

🔺1 returnee from Mali

🔺6 truck drivers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On a day when Uganda announced 97 new COVID-19 confirmed cases, to add the to the 318 a day earlier, the Chief Political Commissar of the Uganda Police Force Asan Kasingye has confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, Kasingye said ” BAD NEWS!! I’AM #COVID19 POSITIVE. 💥”

The cumulative total confirmed cases now is 2,263 but with recoveries at a healthy 1,226.

Information and ICT Minister Judith Nabakooba Sunday also addressed the media, warning of a new phase as cases continued to rise.

“We all now know that Uganda has entered a critical stage in its fight against COVID-19. The public generally must therefore admit that we have ourselves to blame for the current situation. We have failed to take seriously the guidance from our experts,” Nabakooba said.

She admitted that Kampala, the capital city has now turned out be the biggest source of COVID-19 infections and deaths. As of yesterday, Kampala had registered 65 new cases.

She said that their research has shown that almost 90% of all these new infections in Kampala are from people using taxis and buses. She said public transporters in the taxi parks and bus terminals failed to administer the guidelines that were given when the lockdown was lifted.

“I therefore want to warn all people who continue to use public transport that you are putting your life at a high risk of catching COVID-19. If you must use public transport, ensure to have your mask on all the time, remember to sanitise when boarding and when disembarking.”