Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Ukraine, Middle East in his first Regina Caeli prayer

VATICAN, ROME | TASS | Pope Leo XIV dedicated his first Regina Caeli prayer to peace, recalling the end of World War II 80 years ago and calling for a settlement in Ukraine, the Middle East and de-escalation of the situation between India and Pakistan.

“The tragedy of World War II ended 80 years ago. It cost 60 million lives. In the current dramatic scenario of a fragmented World War III, as Pope Francis said, I appeal to the world’s leaders: no more war,” the pontiff, who was elected on May 8, said.

“I call on them to do everything necessary to bring about a just and lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible, the release of all hostages and the return of children to their families. I am deeply hurt by what is happening in the Gaza Strip. Provide humanitarian aid to the population and release all hostages. I received the news of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan with joy, I hope that soon an agreement (on reconciliation – TASS) will be reached in the process of negotiations,” he said in an address after the prayer in front of tens of thousands of believers in the Central Loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica.

*****

TASS