Police warns politicians against flouting EC roadmap

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Police has warned politicians against carrying out political activities that contravene the electoral roadmap of the Electoral Commission.

Speaking at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, Fred Enanga, the spokesperson of the Uganda Police said they are ready to crack down hard on any politician who will be found in breach of the roadmap.

Police’s warning follows an incident on Saturday where supporters of presidential hopeful also Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu better known as Bobi Wine, converged at the Bulange Mengo based CBS FM after the politician appearing on a radio talk show. They tried to march with him to his Kamwokya based office but police foiled the endeavor.

Enanga said according to the guidelines they are following, no political gathering is allowed as of now due to the fear of the spread pf the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Enanga also cited another incident where again a People Power member, Dr. Roy Ssembogga who is interested in the Kawempe South parliamentary seat was arrested for gathering over 30 people contrary to the guidelines. Dr. Ssembogga who is the Head of Institutions in People Power together with 11 others were arrested and spent the weekend at Kawempe police station.

Mid last month, the Electoral Commission issued its revised roadmap after three months of no activity following the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ever since the release of the revised roadmap, there has been a lot of political grumbling from the opposition who out rightly rejected the roadmap especially the aspect of virtual campaigns. Some have called for the extension of the elections if the Electoral Commission can’t organize them normally.

******

URN