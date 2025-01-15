Police to launch crack down on tobacco smokers in Gulu city

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Police Force has issued a stern warning and announced plans to launch a crackdown on tobacco smokers in Gulu City. Dr. Enock Kabanda, the Uganda Police Mental Health Focal Point Person, made the announcement during an awareness meeting organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

The session aimed to educate journalists about the Tobacco Control Act of 2015.

Dr. Kabanda revealed that police officers in Gulu, including those from the city and district divisions, have been briefed and are set to enforce the provisions of the Tobacco Control Act, which prohibits smoking in public spaces. The crackdown will target individuals who continue to smoke in areas where it is prohibited.

“We have briefed all police officers in Gulu City, and operations will commence immediately,” Dr. Kabanda said. “We are determined to arrest all tobacco smokers in accordance with the Tobacco Control Act 2015.” The decision to take action follows concerns over public health in Gulu City, which has seen rapid growth in recent years.

The increase in smoking-related diseases, especially chronic respiratory illnesses and tobacco-related cancers, has led to pressure on local healthcare facilities. In response, police have committed to enforcing the Tobacco Control Act to ensure Gulu remains clean and safe for its residents. “We are aware of the health risks posed by tobacco smoking and the burden it places on our hospitals, youth, and the environment. We can no longer afford to ignore it,” Dr. Kabanda said.

He explained that smoking-related diseases had become a major public health concern, with children increasingly exposed to second-hand smoke. In particular, areas around Gulu’s markets, transport hubs, and pubs have become hotspots for tobacco smokers.

Tobacco brands have been heavily marketed to the younger generation, and the addictive nature of nicotine has led to an increase in the number of smokers. Many smokers, however, remain unaware of or indifferent to the health risks involved. While the police’s efforts to address the issue were largely welcomed, the announcement triggered mixed reactions from residents.

Some tobacco users, like 34-year-old Geoffrey Onek, expressed discontent with the crackdown, arguing that smoking was a personal choice and that the government was infringing on their freedoms. “I’ve been smoking for years, and I don’t think it’s right for them to tell us where we can or cannot smoke,” Onek said. “It’s a free country, and people should have the right to enjoy a cigarette in peace.”

Onek also suggested that the crackdown could be a political move designed to distract from other societal issues. However, others, like 22-year-old Winnie Ajok from Kanyagoga A cell, supported the police’s action, citing health concerns.

“I cannot stand walking through the market with smoke in my face; it’s everywhere, and it’s hard to breathe without inhaling that stuff. It’s not just unhealthy, it’s unpleasant,” Ajok said. The Tobacco Control Act of 2015 aims to regulate the consumption of tobacco products, control their supply to the public, protect the environment from the effects of tobacco production and consumption, and reduce exposure to second-hand smoke.

URN