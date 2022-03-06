Police to develop operational, housing units each financial year

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police Political Commissar, Assistant Inspector General of Police-AIGP Asan Kasingye says the force leadership will be prioritizing infrastructure development each financial year to address the problem of accommodation and operational units for police officers.

According to Kasingye, the force will be allocating money towards construction and rehabilitation of residential houses and units such as police posts.

Kasingye who commissioned the new Katwe-Kabatoro police headquarters block in Kasese district said there is the need for more infrastructure and logistical support for the police force to ensure effective policing.

He said the police force has a construction unit that would make the cost of construction relatively low.

The AIGP urged the officers to make use of the new building to effectively serve the local population as well as ensure peace and security in the border area.

He said the police forensics department had been beefed up after the United Nations Women Kampala office delivered to them essential forensic equipment to enhance crime scene investigations.

However, he added that even when the force is improving in terms of resources and technology, it is incumbent upon an individual officer to ensure there is service delivery in their areas of operation.

The Rwenzori East Regional Police Commander John Bosco Otim, said the building is a relief adding that it will provide enough space for police work.

John Kananura, the mayor Katwe-Kabatoro praised the police for its efforts towards improving the welfare of the officers in the area.

He however urged the government to improve on infrastructure, especially accommodation facilities for the police officers.

