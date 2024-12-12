Police summons the former embattled leadership of Juma Muslim Group

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) of the Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) has summoned the former leadership of the Juma Zukuli Muslim Group in connection with allegations of forgery, the unlawful disposal of trustee property and, misappropriation of approximately Shillings 5 billion. They are Sheikh Muhammad Abdunoor Lunanoba, the former president general of the group, Jamal Sebuta Malende, former secretary general, Hajji Mawazi Lulagala, Lukeman Malende, Hussein Kaggwa, Erias Seviri, and Abbas Mugambe.

“KMP CID Headquarters is investigating alleged misappropriation of trustee funds, forgery, and unlawful disposal of trustee property in various parts of the country for Juma Zukuli Muslim Group under your stewardship dating from 2001 -2024 totaling to approximately Ugx 5,000,000,0000 (five billion Uganda shillings),” reads the summons.

According to a summons dated December 9, 2024, and signed by KMP CID Commander Henry Mugumya, the leaders of Juma Zukuli are required to appear at the KMP CID Headquarters in Kampala on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

Trouble in the Juma Zukuli Muslim Group started in March 2023, when a group of their followers petitioned the High Court Civil Division to halt the leadership of Sheikh Lunanoba. Represented by their lawyers, Lukwago, Matovu, and Company Advocates, the petitioners, Sheikh Muhammad Kasamba Tiwayilika, Ismail Kikabi, Adam Kibalama, and Hajji Erias Takuba accused Sheikh Lunanoba and Alhajj Setuba-Malende, the Secretary-General, of illegally occupying their positions.

The petitioners argued that the term of office for the management committee, which had assumed office on November 10, 2001, expired on November 12, 2022. However, the respondents maintained that the constitution had been amended, extending their term until 2024. Additionally, the petitioners accused the officials of failing to account for proceeds from the group’s properties and instead using these resources for personal enrichment at the expense of the group.

Among the properties in question is a 15-acre piece of land in Mbanda, Butambala, which the petitioners claim was leased to seasonal farmers without benefiting the group or its members. In response, Justice Musa Ssekaana, who presided over the case, ordered the Sheikh Lunanoba leadership to step aside and facilitate the formation of an interim committee. This committee was tasked with organizing a general assembly and overseeing necessary constitutional amendments, which were concluded, and an election held for new leaders.

The committee was also tasked with conducting a forensic audit of the group’s assets and submitting a comprehensive report. However, Sheikh Lunanoba’s group asked Justice Ssekaana to recuse himself from the case, saying that he had taken sides in the matter. Some of the group members have repeatedly appeared in the media bashing Justice Ssekaana.

Sources suggest that the leadership sought to avoid accountability, prompting a police complaint and the subsequent summons. The police summons coincides with the continuation of the civil case, which is scheduled for a further hearing on December 12, 2024.

*****

URN