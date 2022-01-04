Police seize fake US dollars in Agago district

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Agago district has seized fake US Dollars worth 2.9 Billion Shillings in Patongo Town Council.

Paul Katwesigye, the Agago District Police Commander says that two suspects Calvin Ayella and Innocent Oloya all residents of Gulu have been arrested. He explains that the suspects were reportedly printing the fake notes from their hotel room.

According to Katwesigye, upon receiving a tip-off, the police searched their hotel room at Wetland Guest House in Patongo Town Council and found fake US Dollars. They also seized a printer, ink, bundles of papers, a safe containing counterfeit currency, and other materials required to produce fake currency notes.

The Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson David Odongo Mudong says that preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects were arrested as they tried to con a local businessman Joel Otema.

Mudongo says the unsuspecting victim became suspicious when upon reaching a deal, the two suspects declined to accompany him to the Bank for the impending transaction which prompted him to alert the police that arrested the suspects.

Mudong says the suspects are currently being held at Patongo Police Station pending investigations. He says that charges of possession and purchasing forged currency notes and possession of tools for counterfeiting have been preferred against them.

*****

URN