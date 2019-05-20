Police say Nantaba’s Ssebulime statement did not help them

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police Force has described as unreliable the statement recorded by Minister Idah Nantaba in regard to circumstances that led to the killing of Ronald Ssebulime, who she feared was trailing her.

Ssebulime was arrested, handcuffed and shot dead on March 24, by officers on a Police patrol vehicle that responded to an alarm by Nantaba that she was being trailed.

Later, Nantaba accused police of concealing information about a syndicate to which Ssebulime belonged and that his shooting was a ploy to hide evidence about a clear threat to her life.

“…We have more than 10,000 questions on who is choosing which Ugandan to kill like chicken. I was going to be the next, but God saved me. I was shocked when a highly-placed person in security, who was trying to hatch a plan to have me assassinated, was promoted,” Nantaba said.

But Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga told Journalists in Kampala this morning that the minister’s statement was a mere narration with no information on why she thought the deceased wanted to end her life.

Enanga also faulted Nantaba for refusing to be interrogated by the homicide department, yet her written statement lacks a substantive lead or information to aid investigations.

“The homicide team wanted to get details but she did not give us the information. She is hinging on a version that someone ordered for Ssebulime killing but she does not explain that in her statement,” Enanga said.

Police further explained that call records from Ssebulime’s phone do not show any contacts with unknown people or any link to assassins adding that Ssebulime was a victim of mistaken identity.

He, however, advised the minister to try other security agencies if in doubt the capacity of the police to conduct a thorough investigation.

On April 11, a Police Officer Corporal David Ssali was charged in Naggalama court after a police investigation revealed that he shot Ssebulime twice in the chest even after he pleaded for mercy.

URN