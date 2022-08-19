Police retrieve body of tourist who drowned in River Nile

Pakwach, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The search for the body of Robert Kaweesi, a Briton of Ugandan origin who drowned in River Nile in Pakwach on Wednesday, has been concluded after police divers recovered his body.

The incident happened at around 6:40 pm when Kaweesi, 48, together with his family of four went swimming in a restricted part of the river. At the time of the incident, Kaweesi together with his family members and a driver were being accommodated at Gipir and Labongo Safari Lodge located along the bank of River Nile in Pakwach town council.

Police say Kaweesi drowned while attempting to rescue his 12-year-old son only identified as Lucas who was overpowered by the strong current of the river while swimming. The son was however saved by another swimmer on the site while the father was swept away by the waters. Kaweesi’s body was retrieved from the river this morning by police divers after hours of search.

The Police Spokesperson for West Nile, Josephine Angucia has confirmed the retrieval of the remains, noting that efforts are underway to take the body to Pakwach health center for postmortem.

Peter Kibirango, the brother of the deceased has commended the police for retrieving the body. He says the incident happened just few days after Kaweesi held his wedding on August 6, 2022.

A general inquiry has been filed under reference SD 44/17/08/2022 and has been opened up at Pakwach police station for investigations.

