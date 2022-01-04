Police records 59 deaths in New Year accidents, crime incidents

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 59 people lost their lives during celebrations to usher in the New Year, according to police records. Of these, 39 died in road crashes.

According to the spokesperson of the traffic directorate Faridah Nampiima, 39 deaths resulted from 106 accidents recorded between December 31, 2021, and January 2, 2022. She adds that 78 people mostly motorcyclists, their passengers and pedestrians, sustained injuries from the accidents.

The breakdown shows that the dead include 13 motorcyclists and eight of their passengers, while 30 riders and six passengers were left with serious injuries. There were two drivers who perished, while seven survived with serious injuries, as well as nine pedestrians who died while 17 sustained serious injuries.

“Of these accidents, 94 were caused by reckless driving. We had seven accidents of unknown cause, three resulted from driving under the influence of alcohol and one person fell off a vehicle and died,” Nampiima said.

Traffic records show that the Kampala metropolitan area that includes Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono districts had the highest number of accidents. Out of 106 road crashes, KMP had 54 while all upcountry places had 52.

One major accident occurred in Mabira killing three family members and leaving six injured on New Year’s Eve. In addition, 1,379 traffic offenders were arrested and issued with Express Penalty Tickets. The records show there was a reduction in accident deaths compared to 58 who died on December 23 and 26.

Away from road crashes, Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) recorded 20 deaths resulting from strangulation, mob action, suffocation, shooting, suicide and assault. Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said five people were assaulted to death, three were mobbed to death, two were strangled, two were shot with a gun and arrow. The gun incident occurred in Mukono where an officer in in charge of Mbalala police post was accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl.

URN