Police probing aspirant’s alleged fake kidnap

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kawempe Police has launched investigations into the alleged fake kidnap of Rukia Namuwanga an aspirant for Kawempe South Woman Councillor.

Namuwanga who is contesting on the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party ticket is also the current area Councillor for Bwaise I, II and III parishes at the Division. She disappeared on Monday from her residence in Kazo central zone in Kawempe division but reappeared on Tuesday in Wobulenzi Luweero district.

Her disappearance was reported at Kawempe Police Station by her sister, Asia Nkata, a lawyer with Justice Centre Uganda.

“We thought she would go back home this morning but she didn’t. All her mobile phones were left behind in her house. Nobody knows her whereabouts”, Nkata told police.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, says that Rukia was brought to Police by an area chairperson in Wobulenzi and transferred to Kawempe where she has recorded a statement on her disappearance.

According to the statement, Namuwanga alleges that on Monday she left her home to buy drugs from a pharmacy but on the way back, she allegedly met a woman holding a knife and ordered her to enter the vehicle which was nearby.

“I don’t recognize the woman or the number plate of the vehicle there were two men who blindfolded me and they drove off but later I was drugged and I became unconscious Rukia said”

She explains that at the time she regained consciousness, she realized she was in a bush and feeling weak.

Namuwanga adds that she was rescued from the bush by a woman who took to her to the Chairperson LC I and later to thecpolice of Wobulenzi.

However, Onyango says that Namuwanga’s statement was contradicting. He says that the person who reported the disappearance informed police that she went missing at 6:00 pm yet the victim says 9:00 am.

URN