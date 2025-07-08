Police probe murder of couple just returned from Europe

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Entebbe Division have launched a manhunt for unknown assailants behind the brutal murder of a couple in Lugonjo Nakiwogo Cell, Entebbe Municipality. The victims have been identified as David Mutaaga – Nabeeta, 69, and his wife, Deborah Florence Mutaaga, 62.

The two who live abroad and had just recently returned home, were reportedly found dead at their residence on Saturday, July 6, 2025, with fatal stab wounds.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, law enforcement officers were alerted to the suspected attack by a household worker. A police team immediately responded to the scene and confirmed the double homicide. “The bodies were discovered with multiple stab wounds and were later conveyed to the City Mortuary at Mulago for postmortem examination,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement issued on Monday.

He added that the scene was documented, and several exhibits of evidential value were recovered for forensic analysis.

motive behind the killing remains unclear, though police suspect it may be linked to aggravated robbery. “We condemn this act in the strongest terms and wish to reassure the public that we are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice,” he said. Police have urged the public to remain calm and report any information that may assist with the investigation.

A disturbing story here in Entebbe, a couple returned from Germany after over 30 years, they threw a party for close family and friends .. Later on that same night they were murdered .. both stabbed, no force entry or anything to show a robbery … I smell foul play .. May their… pic.twitter.com/HRapZkNODt — Patrick Salvado 👑 (@idringp) July 8, 2025