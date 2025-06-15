Police officers cautioned against multiple relationships and loans

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police officers in North West and West Nile region have been warned against engaging in multiple relationships and loans from money lenders. This was sounded by the deputy Commissioner for Community Policing Senior Superintendent of Police Cyprian O’Kino, during a visit to the two regions.

Okino noted that younger officers are particularly prone to these behaviors, which are compromising their financial stability and job performance and urged the officers to exercise caution. “Every relationship carries financial obligations, settle with one partner and avoid the risks of multiple affairs that can lead to getting HIV besides Each child brings added responsibility”, he said.

He also condemned promiscuous behavior among both male and female officers, warning of the professional and personal consequences, including rising debt and strained workplace relationships.

Okino Cyprian further encouraged the officers to live within their financial means, stressing that poor lifestyle choices could have long-term effects on their careers and personal lives. His visit was part of a broader community policing effort, including outreach programs in refugee settlements.

Latif Zaake the Regional Police Commander of West Nile emphasized on the need to uphold discipline and improved welfare of officers for better performance. “Discipline and welfare of officers are very essential in promoting professionalism in police force,” Zaake stated.

Joseph Mwesige the North West Regional Police Commander during a visit to Bidididi and Palorinya refugee base camps urged the refugees to report any cases involving police and other security personnel but advised them to desist from domestic violence and warned against drug abuse.

URN