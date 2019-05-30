Police make three arrests after Nansana armed robbery

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have arrested three suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Cheap Hardware in Nansana Municipality in Wakiso district.

Two people including Jimmy Atikuru, the Assistant Manager of the Hardware shop and Frank Aruho were gunned down during the Wednesday afternoon raid.

Three other employees sustained gunshot wounds. However, one of them identified as Amin Bugembe has since succumbed to the gunshots wounds.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, says they are holding three suspects but declined to divulge details.

“We shall not disclose their identities as it may jeopardize investigations,” he said.

According to Onyango, they are also reviewing CCTV footage captured by Police and private security cameras around the hardware that is found along Kampala-Hoima road.

“We are doing all possible, that inclusive (camera footage). We will review our cameras more so those with number plate recognition so that we can trace these thugs. And we will certainly get them,” he said.

