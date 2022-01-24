Police investigates two school fires in Wakiso

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police are investigating two fire incidents where school dormitories were burnt in Wakiso district.

One of the incidents occurred at St. Cecilia Primary School at Kikajjo zone, Masajja parish in Makindye-Ssabagabo on Sunday, while the other was recorded at Nanziga SDA Primary School in Maya on Monday. Both incidents affected the boys dormitories.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said that the fire that broke out in the morning was noticed by one of the parents who was taking her child to school. No child was injured.

In the first incident, the school belonging to Fr Joseph Mpagi Balikuddembe got burnt at around 2 pm on Sunday at the boys wing. According to Owoyesigyire, preliminary findings show that it was caused by a short circuit.

Hannington Bukenya, the resident school director of Nanziga SDA Primary School said that all the learners had gone to classes by the time the tragedy befell them. He however hastens to add that the fire was put out swiftly even before the police arrived.

He said that the school management jointly with the police is currently trying to establish the exact cause of the fire that largely burnt the dormitory. Jimmy Serugo, the chairperson of the school management committee said they are working with the police and relevant authorities to establish the cause of the fire since the power supply was off at the time of the incident.

“At the time of the fire, power was off and all the pupils were out of the building but they managed to rescue most of the property,” Serugo said in an interview. At least five pupils, aged between six and seven died and scores were injured in two separate school dormitory fires reported in the last week. Four of the pupils were from New Crest Junior School in Kawempe Division.

*****

URN