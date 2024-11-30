Police investigate death of man who jumped from moving bus

Nakapiripirit, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Nakapiripirit District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 34-year-old man who reportedly jumped from a moving bus and died instantly. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon along the Namalu-Nabilatuk road.

Bashir Musiwa, a resident of Namalu Trading Center and transport broker by profession, was traveling on a Gateway bus registration number UAM 467F from Namalu Trading Center to Moroto District. According to reports, Musiwa, who claimed to be heading to Namalu Health Center III for treatment, boarded the bus at the Moroto bus stage at approximately 12:40 PM on November 28, 2024.

However, when the bus reached the health facility, Musiwa allegedly opened the door and jumped out of the moving vehicle. He fell before the bus could come to a stop, with the rear tyres reportedly running over him. He died instantly from the injuries sustained, including severe injuries to his legs and head.

The incident was reported to the police by Simon Peter Oduc, the Officer In Charge of Traffic at Nakapiripirit Central Police Station. Michael Longole, the Mt. Moroto regional police spokesperson, confirmed the tragic event and noted that preliminary investigations revealed that Musiwa had been suffering from mental illness for several months.

A team of police officers, led by Denis Ariaka, OC Traffic, and detectives, visited the scene, conducted a thorough investigation, and took photographs. They also recorded statements from eyewitnesses and created a sketch plan of the incident site. The body of the deceased was transported to Tokora Health Center IV for a post-mortem before being handed over to his relatives for burial. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

******

URN