Police in Sironko on high alert, after three killed in fight over stolen cow

Sironko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police is on high alert in Sironko to prevent members of two sub-counties seeking revenge after three people were killed and cows stolen last week.

Reports indicate that on Friday last week, unidentified people raided Stephen Namusi’s home from Legenya Sub County and took a cow, which he attempted to recover with fatal consequences.

Three people lost their lives, and another escaped with severe injuries after being pushed off a cliff during the ensuing clash.

Namusi earlier reported the theft to the Bumasobo police post. Police officers used a sniffer dog that traced the path to Samson Wanzila’s home in Nakilulu village, Masungu parish, Bumasobo Sub County.

However, Wanzila had fled, but the authorities found beef at his residence, which was seized as evidence. On Saturday, several locals from Namusi’s family, who had lost their animal, stormed Wanzila’s residence and took two animals in retaliation.

According to Stephen Kimasi, the LCIII chairperson of Bukyabo Sub County, a group from Bukyabo Sub County in Bulambuli district armed with machetes, stones, sticks, and bricks intercepted the retaliating group from Legenya Sironko at Busasagi village, Buchabo parish in Buchabo Sub County.

A fight erupted as they attempted to reclaim their animals, resulting in three people being pushed and falling off a cliff while others fled the scene. Rogers Taitika, the Elgon region police spokesperson, confirmed the incident, stating that the bodies of the deceased were recovered at the bottom of the cliff.

The dead have been identified as Livingston Wandega, 50, the Local Council I chairperson of Muduga village, Bumasifwa parish in Legenya Sub County; Woyega, 27, a resident of Mabono village, Kibobobi parish in Legenya Sub County; and Timothy Kissa, 13, a pupil at Bumasifwa Primary School in Primary Six class from Legenya Sub County.

The bodies were taken to Mbale City mortuary for post-mortem examinations before being released to their respective families for burial. Taitika affirmed that efforts were underway to apprehend those involved from Bumasobo Sub County who engaged in the altercation with residents from neighboring Bulambuli.

Alfred Salim, a parent of the teenager, urged the police to expedite the investigation to apprehend and prosecute those responsible for his son’s death. He highlighted rising insecurity due to cattle theft in Legenya and neighboring Bukyabo sub-counties and criticized the apparent lack of action by security forces, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives.

Isaiah Sasaga Wanzira, the Budadiri East Constituency Member of Parliament in Sironko district, appealed for calm among residents following reports of planned retaliatory actions between Legenya and Bukyabo sub-counties against Bumasobo Sub County in Bulambuli. He urged prompt intervention by security forces to prevent further violence and loss of life.

