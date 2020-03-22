Police fires teargas to disperse traders

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has fired teargas to disperse hundreds of traders at Otuboi market. By 7 am Saturday, traders had convened at the market that operates every Saturday.

This was after the Kaberamiado RDC, George Edward Onyakunapesa, told the traders that they are free to go to the market, despite the presidential directive banning public gatherings.

Onyakunapesa told the traders that since the disease has not been reported in the country, there is no need to panic.

However, traders who listened to the RDC’s calls were dispersed by police who fired tear gas while others were beaten and forced out of the market.

In the scuffle, many traders lost their properties while others sustained injuries.

Samuel Mwebesa the OC Kalaki Police Station says they received a directive for the police headquarters instructing them to implement the president’s orders.

Simon Olaburo, a trader who attended the market says the LC III chairperson of the area had advised them to buy and sell their products for half a day. However, they were surprised that the police were immediately deployed and started beating up traders.

Five traders were arrested and are being held at Kalaki police station.

On Friday, Security Minister Gen. Elly Tumwine wrote to all RDCs directing them to have the Presidential executive order banning all public gathering as part of preventive measures against COVID_19 implemented.

***

URN