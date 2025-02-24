POLICE: Driver doses on wheel of Fuso, crashes Musilamu at Wanyange

Iganga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One person was killed on the spot in the wee hours of Monday morning when a Fuso truck registration number KDB 015U veered off the road at Wanyange mile 5 along Jinja- Iganga highway. The truck crashed into taxi number UAT 238L killing 28-year-old Mwere Salim, also known as Musilamu.

The victim was washing the taxi when the truck overturned and fell on him. According to Yakut Tenywa, an eyewitness the Fuso truck, which was transporting mangoes from Kenya, failed to balance on the road after one of its tires slipped off the tarmac. As a result, it rammed into the taxis at the washing bay.

Tenywa explained that several accidents have occurred at the same spot in recent days. He urged the government to improve the road conditions and called on drivers to avoid speeding on the highway. Dan Kabogoza Dan, a resident of the area stated that the deceased was taken by surprise when the vehicle reached him and collapsed onto him, killing him instantly.

James Mubi, the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, says preliminary information shows that the driver was dosing while on the road. He says the truck was towed up Jinja CPS pending inspection while the deceased’s was taken up to Jinja regional referral hospital mortuary for postmortem.

****

URN