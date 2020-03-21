Police detective in Jinja arrested for defying ban on bar closures

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Jinja has arrested one of their own, Cissy Alaba, a detective attached to Nalufenya Police station for allegedly operating a bar in Rubaga market. This is contrary to Wednesday’s presidential directive ordering law enforcement agencies to close down bars all over the country.

Alaba was arrested following a 24-hour crackdown on adamant bar operators that was launched by the Jinja district security committee members on Friday night.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 20 bar operators in the areas of Jinja central division, Mpumudde, Masese, and Bugembe.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity told URN that, after noticing a group of police officers surrounding her bar on Saturday morning, Alaba pretended to be gathering intelligence information for the force, but was later unmasked by the waiters who accused her of forcing them to work despite the presidential directive.

Speaking to journalists about the operation, the Jinja resident district commissioner, Erick Sakwa, says that, Alaba was off duty and wasn’t part of the detectives deployed to beef up the operations.

Sakwa further stresses that their operation faced a setback where some of the law enforcement officers were offering security to selected bars.

“We had a successful operation however, unknown elements within the force are offering security to some bar owners to operate freely which is underscoring our credibility before the masses,” he says.

Alaba and the other suspects are being detained at Jinja central police station.

*****

URN