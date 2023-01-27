Police constable detained for shooting civilian

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hoima police are holding one of their own accused of shooting and injuring a civilian. The suspect is police constable Jeremiah Mukwana from Hoima City Central Police Station.

It is alleged that while conducting patrol on Tuesday night together with Noah Nabugere, Mukwana found Juma Ndozereho washing his Toyota Wish registration number UAZ 381G, in Kikwite swamp in Hoima City East division along the Hoima-Kampala road around 8pm. Upon seeing the police constables, Ndozereho reportedly entered his car and sped off at a terrible speed.

The constables became suspicious thinking Ndozereho was a car thief. They decided to pursue him on a police motorcycle registration number UP 6175 and in the process, Mukwana discharged one bullet with an intention of deflating the vehicle tyres. Unfortunately, the bullet caught Ndozereho in the waist injuring him severely. He has since been admitted to Hoima regional referral hospital in critical condition.

Vincent Kyamuka, an eyewitness and resident of Kikuube, says that he heard the victim screaming for help shortly after hearing the gunshot and rushed to his rescue only to find him bleeding profusely. They immediately rushed him to Hoima regional referral hospital for appropriate medical care.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says that they immediately arrested and detained Mukwana while the hunt is on for his colleague who is on the run. He explains that the constable faces charges of unlawful wounding his victim once police investigations are complete.

The incident comes barely three weeks after a stray bullet released by Flying Squad operatives from the Albertine regional police headquarters hit a two-year-old child.

The victim, ltakabir Kyakuhaire, a resident of Bulemwa village in Hoima West Division, Hoima city was reportedly injured on January 4th, 2023, when the flying squad operatives opened fire as they pursued suspected car thieves who were traveling in a Toyota Wish registration number UBB 533X.

The incident happened in Kiryatete a Hoima city suburb. The minor was admitted to Mulago national referral hospital for specialized medical attention. Uganda Police Force promised to foot his medical expenses.

****

URN